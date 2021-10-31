Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CVAT stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 291,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.