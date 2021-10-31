Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) is Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for 8.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.41% of Cavco Industries worth $69,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 41.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $169.02 and a one year high of $266.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

