Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $240.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

