Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $240.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.
Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $153.04 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.63.
In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.