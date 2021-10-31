Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.76. Catalent reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

