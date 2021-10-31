Catalent (CTLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

