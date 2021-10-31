Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Carrier Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 3,955,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,950. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

