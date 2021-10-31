Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.25 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.32 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

