Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.70

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as high as C$4.68. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 659,309 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.29.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.