Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.