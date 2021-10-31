Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.
CFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
