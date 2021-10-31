Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

CFFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

