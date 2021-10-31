Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $19.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $18.44 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $16.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.56 million, with estimates ranging from $84.92 million to $98.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $2,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $626.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.