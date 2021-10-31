Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE:COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

