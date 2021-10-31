Capital International Sarl Sells 1,622 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.0% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $259.45 and a 12-month high of $407.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

