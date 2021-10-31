Capital International Sarl Sells 11,259 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Seagen were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 3,987 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $667,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.33 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

