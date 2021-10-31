Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,931,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $52.23 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.