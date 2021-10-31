Capital International Sarl Purchases 22,153 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,338 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

Shares of EOG opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

