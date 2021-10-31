Capital International Sarl Acquires 168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.59.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.