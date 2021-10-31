Capital International Ltd. CA Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 213.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,776 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,604,383,855,000 after purchasing an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

