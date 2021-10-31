Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 3,261 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $99,330,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,870,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $72,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,664 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $310.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.93 and a fifty-two week high of $312.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

