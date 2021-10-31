Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 1,515 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 55.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

