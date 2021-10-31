Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $812.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.12. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $359.01 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

