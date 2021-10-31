Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 57.4% in October

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CGEMY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. Capgemini has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $46.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

