Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$225.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$228.88.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$175.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$189.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$194.43. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$146.27 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

