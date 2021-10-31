Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

