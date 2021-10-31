Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $121.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $122.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

