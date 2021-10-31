Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 650,100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 650,100 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $581,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

