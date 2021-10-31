Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 200,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $286,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,685,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

