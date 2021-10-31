Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 138.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $400,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,470,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.55.

NYSE BMO opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

