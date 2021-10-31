Canaccord Genuity Cuts Redcentric (LON:RCN) Price Target to GBX 175

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £196.18 million and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Redcentric has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

