California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $60.88 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

