California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ventas worth $37,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

