California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,317,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,338 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

