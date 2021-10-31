California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,472 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $40,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 215,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $138.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.