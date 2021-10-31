California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,577 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,577 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $47,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

LYB stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.