California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.36 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $41,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.1% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $379.11 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $380.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.54 and its 200 day moving average is $333.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.