California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,853 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $38,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

