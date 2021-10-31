California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in California BanCorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of California BanCorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

