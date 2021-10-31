CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.