Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

