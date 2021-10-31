Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,645,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $161.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $161.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

