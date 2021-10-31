Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.65 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $58.10 and a 1-year high of $101.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

