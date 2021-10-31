Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $155.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

