Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $308.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $229.86 and a twelve month high of $321.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.10.

