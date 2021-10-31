Cadre Holdings (CDRE) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

Cadre Holdings (CDRE) expects to raise $75 million in an IPO on Thursday, November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,800,000 shares at $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Cadre Holdings generated $438.5 million in revenue and $35.9 million in net income. Cadre Holdings has a market-cap of $432.3 million.

Stifel, Raymond James, B. Riley Securities and Stephens Inc. acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Roth Capital Partners and Lake Street were co-managers.

Cadre Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Cadre Holdings, Inc., re-filed its IPO filing in an S-1/A dated Sept. 10, 2021. On Oct. 28, Cadre amended that filing by posting terms. Cadre Holdings withdrew its IPO in an SEC filing dated Aug. 27, 2021. Cadre had postponed its IPO on Aug. 5, 2021, the morning that its stock was expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange, “due to market conditions.” The postponed IPO’s terms were 7.14 million shares at a price range of $16 to $19. That IPO was expected to trade on Aug. 5, 2021.) For over 55 years, we have been a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. Our equipment provides critical protection to allow its users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. We sell a wide range of products, including body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear through both direct and indirect channels. In addition, through our owned distribution, we serve as a one-stop shop for first responders providing equipment we manufacture as well as third-party products, including uniforms, optics, boots, firearms and ammunition. Our target end user base includes domestic and international first responders such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians (“EMT”), fishing and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State (“DoS”), U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”), U.S. Department of Interior (“DoI”), U.S. Department of Justice (“DoJ”), U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”), U.S. Department of Corrections (“DoC”) and numerous foreign government agencies in over 104 countries. Note: Revenue (presented as net sales in the prospectus) and net income figures are for the last 12 months that ended June 30, 2021. “.

Cadre Holdings was founded in 1964 and has 2382 employees. The company is located at 13386 International Pkwy Jacksonville, FL 32218 and can be reached via phone at (904) 741-5400 or on the web at http://www.cadre-holdings.com/.

