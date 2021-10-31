Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 560,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCW. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,510,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,533,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 over the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

