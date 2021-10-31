Caas Capital Management LP Takes $16.28 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of BFAM opened at $166.00 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,759. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

