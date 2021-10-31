Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.49.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

