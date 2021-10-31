Caas Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 139.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Materialise worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.