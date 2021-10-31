Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc grew its position in Guardant Health by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

GH opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.54. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

