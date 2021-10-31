Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $70.33 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Bytecoin has a market cap of $70.33 million and $126,970.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.18 or 0.00448132 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.